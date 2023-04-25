WW / Wilderness Wisdom pt2, w The Professor & Arianna // 1st John

So few will be interested in a subject line that includes the Bible. I understand to some degree as I too cannot listen to all the "talking heads" of the "established" Religous NARRATIVE. BUT - here on the TRUTH channel you are getting what the Bible actually says w no agenda. TIME is critically short... the majority will not escape. This is a powerful show from the Wilderness... for the TRUE remnant and the angels of parole opportunity. The Professor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.