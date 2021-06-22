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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1104 - Adam Legrand - Report on the crime
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10 views • June 22, 2021
Shirley put a gun to Miranda’s head, before fleeing Adam’s electrical shop. He got inside his truck and closed the door, before opening the door, jumping out, and firing multiple times at Adam and Miranda. Miranda was shot 3 times, but survived with multiple injuries, including a fractured scapula. Adam was shot in his side, with the bullet traveling through his heart, before exiting the front of his chest.
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