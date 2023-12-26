Claire Daly, Irish MEP called Ursula von der Leyen "Frau Genocide" - "Cheerleader for a Genocidal Apartheid Regime she calls "a Dynamic Democracy"

An Irish MEP called Ursula von der Leyen "Frau Genocide."
Claire Daly said that the head of the European Commission was responsible for the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip:
Ursula von der Leyen is a figure no member of the public ever voted for, who's spent the last three months swooping in and speaking over the foreign policies of elected governments, all to cheerlead for a genocidal apartheid regime she calls "a dynamic democracy". My goodness, with such "defenders of democracy", I think I will speak for many European citizens when I say "Nein, danke, Frau Genocide".
Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the EU criticized von der Leyen for the statement about the EU support for Israel's response to Hamas without mentioning the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.
('Frau' German means older woman, like how generally 'Ms' is used or 'Mrs' ...)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.