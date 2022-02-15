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Decree Concerning Upper Level of Rogers Place
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22 views • February 15, 2022
Decree issued February 15, 2022
Intro: The Lord is doing a new thing plus prophetic confirmation.
Julie Whedbee - Decree a Thing and It Shall Be So as the Judgments Pour Out in Earnest: https://iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com/2020/01/decree-thing-and-it-shall-be-so-as.html
Also on 444 News: https://444prophecynews.com/decree-a-thing-and-it-shall-be-so-as-the-judgments-pour-out-in-earnest-julie-whedbee/
Intro: The Lord is doing a new thing plus prophetic confirmation.
Julie Whedbee - Decree a Thing and It Shall Be So as the Judgments Pour Out in Earnest: https://iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com/2020/01/decree-thing-and-it-shall-be-so-as.html
Also on 444 News: https://444prophecynews.com/decree-a-thing-and-it-shall-be-so-as-the-judgments-pour-out-in-earnest-julie-whedbee/
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