There were some really nasty, hateful people at the pro-Israel rally. Check it out.
Source @medeabenjamin
Taken from Article -Why are Israelis and Zionists so psychotic?
https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/2023/12/why-are-israelis-and-zionists-so-psychotic/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.