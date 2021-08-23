BREAKING: Pfizer Vaccine APPROVED For MASS MURDER By The FDA! - What You Need To Know!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the breaking news of the US FDA approving the Pfizer covid vaccine as efficacy drops like a rock and deaths skyrocket.As countless health agencies put out warnings about Moderna and children face heart problems and autoimmune disorders from all available vaccines, the FDA has approved the use of the Pfizer covid19 vaccine for everyone 16 and up. The emergency use authorization is still in effect for people under 16. Meanwhile welook back at several of the other deadly vaccines and treatments approved by the FDA in the past which lead to mass death and illness as well as even mutation.The vaccine is still considered "experimental" and they're bringing in more and more boosters endlessly as tyranny rises throughout the world.How can it be approved when it is still about 2 years left on fas 3 trails? and the final report is planed for 2025? how can they approve a test product for medical treatment?FDA "approval" of covid vaccine RUSHED to provide global nazi/medical regime excuse to unleash draconian medical martial law worldwide.The FDA has also approved McDonald's ad Coke. The FDA is as crooked as every other American agency. These ppl are evil. They HATE us. They want us all dead. The NWO has declared war on all of us. Period.source: