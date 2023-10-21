Create New Account
Signs of the end times: Chinese communists re-writing the Bible & Jews persecuting Christians
Follower of Christ777
The video was produced somewhere in Canada on Sabbath, October 14, 2023.

In these end times, Christians are increasingly being persecuted which points to Christ’s prophecy on anti-Christian resentment and persecution in Matthew 5:11 and Matthew 24:9.

In China, there are 130 million Christians who gather in underground churches. There are more Christian Chinese citizens than communist party members in China. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is re-writing the holy written word of God, the Bible, and presents Christ as a sinner!

In the state of Israel, ultra-religious Israeli politicians want to pass a bill in the Knesset to prevent Christians from preaching Christ in Israel. Christians are so unwelcomed in Israel that religious Orthodox Jews are spitting on Christian visitors. Yet, John Hagee ministries consider Jews as God’s chosen people.

Both China and Israel are committing such acts because they are afraid and want ultimate control over Christians.

https://www.eutimes.net/2023/03/israel-introduces-bill-to-outlaw-teaching-the-gospel-of-jesus-christ-sentence-violators-to-prison/


https://apnews.com/article/israel-netanyahu-christians-evangelicals-proselytizing-217563437f499aec3d865e2f009ddac9


Thankfully, Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, prevented the anti-Christian bill from becoming law.

Islamist attacks against Christians: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Islamist_terrorist_attacks

All of these signs point to Christ’s prophecies in the Bible, prior to His glorious return.

Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

fatherbiblegodholy spiritjesus christcreatorchristiansjewsyeshuapersecutionyahabbasonelohimchinese communistsimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthancient of dayssigns of the end timesfather of lightsanother comforter

