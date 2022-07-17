We are NOT Committing Crimes!

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Awaken With JP
The latest in how Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum are destroying lives and countries to save the environment, the Sri Lanka crisis, Hunter Biden, and more
Jul 16, 2022 Grab your Sunglasses at https://boncharge.com/jp Use Code "JP" for 15% Off! JP Reacts to Hunter Biden iCloud Leak - https://youtu.be/Syssrdyr3w8 Check Out My Merch Here - https://awakenwithjp.com See my LIVE Comedy Shows - https://awakenwithjp.com/pages/events Take a stand against censorship. Join my Awakened Warriors Email List - https://awakenwithjp.com/joinme The latest in how Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum are destroying lives and countries to save the environment, Sri Lanka crisis, Hunter Biden, and more! Listen and Subscribe to my Podcast here: https://apple.co/3fFTbPC Also available everywhere else you get podcasts. Just search and subscribe to "Awaken With JP Sears Show" Connect with me at: http://www.facebook.com/AwakenWithJP http://www.Instagram.com/AwakenWithJP http://www.twitter.com/AwakenWithJP https://mewe.com/p/awakenwithjp https://parler.com/profile/AwakenWithJP http://www.AwakenWithJP.com