Liberty Radio New Music Potluck 21

Notes:

Initiation(ft. DJ High Yona) - Dr. Dennis & Dedfela https://kingsleyldennis.bandcamp.com/track/initiation

Loose Screwz - Juke Drastik https://youtu.be/aasD3jovQfU?si=T9Hd0gFJ9-1cWoT6

Uninvited - Ren https://youtu.be/rXxVv1zxNeM?si=M5Mo_q12y0ucww0M

Tell Me Why - Lukas Lion https://youtu.be/-mFzigsUxgM?si=2qmJGFvW-2OGdGTh

Son of A Sinner(Jelly Roll Cover) - Our Last Night https://youtu.be/Dmjp6PNN-xc?si=CZYhgqqqgfzWkqVl

Lil Nas X(Response) - Bryson Gray https://youtu.be/skDaexvkgJA?si=7F8rLN5r1QsF14VP

Fancy Like Dance - Walker Hayes https://youtu.be/SLflureFCII?si=XofyJJWdTIM5d3XO

Elon Musk Go Fuck Yourself(Remix) - the Remix Bros https://youtu.be/oskmsCp6xzM?si=kctHgrUJI0ZRrskO

Condition - Chris Webby https://youtu.be/xn0w4hyE5k8?si=fKsyqLdF4psSkvBW

Fish Tank Season 2 Trailer https://youtu.be/tkULvOT-9eQ?si=8YPZMfcbOagscHU3