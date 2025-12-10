© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‼️🇺🇸: THERE IT IS; Erika Kirk promoting Charlie Kirk's book on Fox citing "Shabbat Shalom" a Jewish reference to the sabbath.
This all seems like a DESPERATE effort to create a perception that Charlie Kirk wasn't abandoning Israel.
And IT'S GROSS!
If you think those tears are real, I have a bridge to sell you........She should make a B-movie with Robbie Parker. The Fox retards will believe it though.
Source @America First 🇺🇸
Christ is KING!