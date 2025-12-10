‼️🇺🇸: THERE IT IS; Erika Kirk promoting Charlie Kirk's book on Fox citing "Shabbat Shalom" a Jewish reference to the sabbath.



This all seems like a DESPERATE effort to create a perception that Charlie Kirk wasn't abandoning Israel.



And IT'S GROSS!

If you think those tears are real, I have a bridge to sell you........She should make a B-movie with Robbie Parker. The Fox retards will believe it though.

Source @America First 🇺🇸

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!