Collaborators Programmed the Hive-minded Masses; Did YOU Succumb?

A series of bizarre events recently led to seeming MASS INSANITY or some kind of shared, mind-numbing delusion on the part of the 'general public'. Apparently, this was effectively pulled off using the power of constant & repetitive inundation with fear and TRAUMA programming via the powerful machinations of 'mainstream' media.How this such phenomena STILL occurs, given their apparent low viewership remains somewhat of a mystery to me, but the fact that it WAS effective validates the effectiveness of other 'MSM' media, and especially the 'social media' AND internet-sourced influence.That people exhibited such fear and conformity to televised and internet-promoted propagandas shows the power of sociocultural programming by the collaborators of the NWO: Media, Big-Med and other corporate influencers. I am amazed that people fell so quickly into the program[s], leading the general populations of the whole world SEEMINGLY PARALYZED BY fear. What a disappointment...Those of the hive-mind show their indoctrination and FEAR by maintaining and promulgating the ongoing 'crisis' by conforming to a virtual lockdown of both their lives and liberty, and overt symbols of their SERVITUDE--WEARING MASKS OF SHAME, and bowing to their overlords, in LOCKSTEP. LOOK UP 'Lockstep' and the pre-programmed scenarios laid out by corporate whores and Richie-rich foundations of those who want to both CONTROL, IMPOVERISH and DEPOPULATE the very populations that they deceive.This is so frustrating--HOW were 'they' so effective?Apparently, it is a function of lax minds and mass distractions, keeping masses from seeking valid facts and testing the waters of the lies spewed forth from the mouth of the DRAGON...I the 2nd half or so, I elucidate a system of evil and the collaboration by human 'minions' that I viewed in a fairly recent series on HULU (II think elsewhere too). This series effectively demonstrated the 'HOW' of the evil takeover depicted, in a parallel scenario. Evil and supernatural rulers and authorities are only able to succeed with the help from collaborators and THE CARNAL-MINDED human supporters who aid them.Please understand that by accepting their dialectic and succumbing to the false narratives of the NWO and their corporatocracy , people are promoting the deception[s]. DO NOT BE DECEIVED...Visit my sites and ‘channels’YouTube: GTox444 Over 400 produced videos + hundreds of titles from others of a similar mind, on MANY topics!Go To:——————————Vimeo: GT Awakening (nine videos—not ‘2’ as stated in showcase—buggy interface!)Go To:OR:——————————BitChute: GT’s BitcHoot (testing a few newer videos—please visit!)):Go To:——————————Brighteon: GT Awakening (testing a few newer videos—please visit!):Go To:——————————Blogger: Ramblings of a Wayward GT—Articles, opines and a seminal collection of ‘Awakening’ videos that everyone should view, plus Jonesian Alex /Knight David/ Shroyer Owen show[s] mirror[s] [live] (Really.)Go To:ALSO: LBRY (All of my YT videos cached and viewable/downloadable!)@GTox444