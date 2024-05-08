2018 - Mike in the Night

Hot war Ahead ! , Macron and Trudeau Forever , They need to shut this Down , they will pull the trigger on a Pandemic

to Catch mike in the night on Saturdays go here

https://rumble.com/c/realmikemartins

Archive go here!

https://rumble.com/playlists/dCVLz3LILuw

#mikemartins #mikeinthnight