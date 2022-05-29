2 -great video of FASTING - Has audio track technical difficulties

I was unable to find a clean Eew Toob copy that I saw originally. Amazon sells it now and that may have something to do with my challenges sharing something that for a long time was free on Eew Toob.

This is my favorite video on fasting. Enough so that we bought the $20 version to insure we would always have our own clean copy.

Russian doctors accidentally discovered amazing health benefits of fasting for curing mental illness. Their scientists challenged, studied and proved amazing cures from what we currently think of as odd, but what nature expected animal bodies to do regularly ... that is, run out of food and survive without for extended periods of time.