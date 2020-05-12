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MUST WATCH | Prof. Dolores Cahill Reveals the Truth about Covid
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99 views • May 12, 2020
Dolores Cahill is a world leading scientist and academic. She is renowned for her work in Bio- Medicine. Dolores has been a member of the Advisory Science Council to the Irish government and a member of the International Science Advisory Board. Dolores talks about toothlessness of Covid-19 and global attack on freedom.
Originally published by Computing Forever: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT9D87j5W7PtE7NHOR5DUOQ
Here are Prof. Cahill's main points:
1. Your immune system clears the virus after 10 days;
2. You're then immune for life.
3. Unless you have something like cystic fibrosys, there is limited risk.
4. No need for the lockdown.
6. If malnourished take vitamin C vitamin D3 and zinc - help your immune system recover to where it can fight the virus. 80 - 90% of people would have no symptoms if their immune system is functioning. Then take a 3 tablets over 3 days of hyroxycloroquine which are good for 3 weeks (200 mg each) - and you're good to go. Older people (>80) should quarantine. But, out of 800 old people doing the above in NY, only 4 had to go to hospital after getting the virus. Virus doesn't take long to circulate through the population and the globe and then get "cleared". Takes about 3 - 4 weeks max for the virus to go around the world and get "cleared'>
7. Between 7 and 15% of the Irish population would have had the antibodies BEFORE COV-19 was front of mind.
8. Some people won't have antibodies because of blood type - but that is because Virus has no entry point into their cells to replicate.
Originally published by Computing Forever: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT9D87j5W7PtE7NHOR5DUOQ
Here are Prof. Cahill's main points:
1. Your immune system clears the virus after 10 days;
2. You're then immune for life.
3. Unless you have something like cystic fibrosys, there is limited risk.
4. No need for the lockdown.
6. If malnourished take vitamin C vitamin D3 and zinc - help your immune system recover to where it can fight the virus. 80 - 90% of people would have no symptoms if their immune system is functioning. Then take a 3 tablets over 3 days of hyroxycloroquine which are good for 3 weeks (200 mg each) - and you're good to go. Older people (>80) should quarantine. But, out of 800 old people doing the above in NY, only 4 had to go to hospital after getting the virus. Virus doesn't take long to circulate through the population and the globe and then get "cleared". Takes about 3 - 4 weeks max for the virus to go around the world and get "cleared'>
7. Between 7 and 15% of the Irish population would have had the antibodies BEFORE COV-19 was front of mind.
8. Some people won't have antibodies because of blood type - but that is because Virus has no entry point into their cells to replicate.
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