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MUST WATCH | Prof. Dolores Cahill Reveals the Truth about Covid
Brent King LMT
Brent King LMT
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99 views • May 12, 2020
Dolores Cahill is a world leading scientist and academic. She is renowned for her work in Bio- Medicine. Dolores has been a member of the Advisory Science Council to the Irish government and a member of the International Science Advisory Board. Dolores talks about toothlessness of Covid-19 and global attack on freedom.

Originally published by Computing Forever: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT9D87j5W7PtE7NHOR5DUOQ

Here are Prof. Cahill's main points:
1. Your immune system clears the virus after 10 days;
2. You're then immune for life.
3. Unless you have something like cystic fibrosys, there is limited risk.
4. No need for the lockdown.
6. If malnourished take vitamin C vitamin D3 and zinc - help your immune system recover to where it can fight the virus. 80 - 90% of people would have no symptoms if their immune system is functioning. Then take a 3 tablets over 3 days of hyroxycloroquine which are good for 3 weeks (200 mg each) - and you're good to go. Older people (>80) should quarantine. But, out of 800 old people doing the above in NY, only 4 had to go to hospital after getting the virus. Virus doesn't take long to circulate through the population and the globe and then get "cleared". Takes about 3 - 4 weeks max for the virus to go around the world and get "cleared'>
7. Between 7 and 15% of the Irish population would have had the antibodies BEFORE COV-19 was front of mind.
8. Some people won't have antibodies because of blood type - but that is because Virus has no entry point into their cells to replicate.
Keywords
freedomcovid-19covid cure
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy