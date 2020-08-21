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I Have the Intention of Bringing This Nonsense Down
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75 views • August 21, 2020
We are in the midst of a high stakes INFORMATION WAR unlike anything ever seen in human history. Censorship is rife. Oppression of FREE SPEECH is now commonplace.
We have two choices:
1. To accept it, to acquiesce, to comply and hope for better days OR
2. To educate ourselves, openly debate, fight back, and create a better world for future generations
Spread the word about ROSE/ICKE V and defend our human rights
https://freedomplatform.tv/rose-icke-v-the-answer/
https://shop.davidicke.com/
We have two choices:
1. To accept it, to acquiesce, to comply and hope for better days OR
2. To educate ourselves, openly debate, fight back, and create a better world for future generations
Spread the word about ROSE/ICKE V and defend our human rights
https://freedomplatform.tv/rose-icke-v-the-answer/
https://shop.davidicke.com/
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