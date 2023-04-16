This is Why Everyone is Googling "Brazil Carnival"

(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)
Rio de Janeiro's Brazil Carnival 2023 is being googled by many Christians and other interested people around the world after many tasteless, spiritually-themed floats were paraded ostentatiously by the revelers of Brazil.
Joe Kirby from Off the Kirb Ministries shares his personal observations as to which Rio Carnival parade floats earn the regrettable distinction as the worst floats participating in the 2023 Brazilian Carnival parade... and why. Do you agree with Joe's verdict as to which is the most utterly disrespectful Brazil Carnival Float of 2023?
Discover more thought-provoking 'spiritual growth' presentations by Evangelist Joe Kirby at his YouTube site located at:
https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb
Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.
offthekirb.org
- The RED Zone
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.