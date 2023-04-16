This is Why Everyone is Googling "Brazil Carnival"

(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)



Rio de Janeiro's Brazil Carnival 2023 is being googled by many Christians and other interested people around the world after many tasteless, spiritually-themed floats were paraded ostentatiously by the revelers of Brazil.

Joe Kirby from Off the Kirb Ministries shares his personal observations as to which Rio Carnival parade floats earn the regrettable distinction as the worst floats participating in the 2023 Brazilian Carnival parade... and why. Do you agree with Joe's verdict as to which is the most utterly disrespectful Brazil Carnival Float of 2023?

