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Ep. 23 NH Reports Environmental & Health Effects of 5G Tech with Cece Doucette of MA Safe Technology
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53 views • November 04, 2020
Cece Doucette is an educator and activist, founder of Massachusetts for Safe Technology, and has been instrumental in helping states around the country tackle 5G technology being installed in our schools, libraries, hospitals and public places without regard or consideration for well documented health effects to humans and the birds and the birds, and all life on the planet.
This report is seminal in its observations and recommendations, and serves as a tool for all states to bring to local and state and national leaders, to enact safety measures that keep all of us safe.
Cecelia (Cece) Doucette, MTPW, BA
Technology Safety Educator
Director, Massachusetts for Safe Technology
Founder, Understanding EMFs
Education Services Director, Wireless Education
HiBR Conference @ NIH
Expert Forum on Wi-fi in Schools
Municipal Presentation on 5G & EMFs
Additional YouTube EMF Talks
Generation Zapped Award-Winning Film
EMF Conference for Health Practitioners
Massachusetts for Safe Technology
https://www.ma4safetech.org/
FinalReportoftheCommission to StudyThe Environmental and Health Effects ofEvolving 5G Technology(HB 522, Chapter 260, Laws of 2019, RSA12-K:12–14)
http://www.gencourt.state.nh.us/statstudcomm/committees/1474/reports/5G%20final%20report.pdf
Links for education and further research:
EHTrust.org
UNDERSTANDING EMFS:
https://sites.google.com/site/underst...
NIH:
https://hibr.nih.gov/member/cece-douc...
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24162...
Captured Agency:
https://ethics.harvard.edu/files/cent...
REINVENTING WIRES:
https://electromagnetichealth.org/wp-...
Watch GENERATION ZAPPED:
https://generationzapped.com/watch-th...
BIO 2019 EMF Conference:
https://emfconference.com/cece-doucete
Bills-in-other-states:
https://sites.google.com/site/underst...
WIRELESS EDUCATION:
https://www.wirelesseducation.org/abo...
MISC:
https://zero5g.com/2018/important-mes...
https://scientists4wiredtech.com/cece...
This report is seminal in its observations and recommendations, and serves as a tool for all states to bring to local and state and national leaders, to enact safety measures that keep all of us safe.
Cecelia (Cece) Doucette, MTPW, BA
Technology Safety Educator
Director, Massachusetts for Safe Technology
Founder, Understanding EMFs
Education Services Director, Wireless Education
HiBR Conference @ NIH
Expert Forum on Wi-fi in Schools
Municipal Presentation on 5G & EMFs
Additional YouTube EMF Talks
Generation Zapped Award-Winning Film
EMF Conference for Health Practitioners
Massachusetts for Safe Technology
https://www.ma4safetech.org/
FinalReportoftheCommission to StudyThe Environmental and Health Effects ofEvolving 5G Technology(HB 522, Chapter 260, Laws of 2019, RSA12-K:12–14)
http://www.gencourt.state.nh.us/statstudcomm/committees/1474/reports/5G%20final%20report.pdf
Links for education and further research:
EHTrust.org
UNDERSTANDING EMFS:
https://sites.google.com/site/underst...
NIH:
https://hibr.nih.gov/member/cece-douc...
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24162...
Captured Agency:
https://ethics.harvard.edu/files/cent...
REINVENTING WIRES:
https://electromagnetichealth.org/wp-...
Watch GENERATION ZAPPED:
https://generationzapped.com/watch-th...
BIO 2019 EMF Conference:
https://emfconference.com/cece-doucete
Bills-in-other-states:
https://sites.google.com/site/underst...
WIRELESS EDUCATION:
https://www.wirelesseducation.org/abo...
MISC:
https://zero5g.com/2018/important-mes...
https://scientists4wiredtech.com/cece...
Keywords
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