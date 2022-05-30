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Trump 'ICE' Director TOM HOMAN Speaks on BIDEN BORDER CHAOS
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63 views • May 30, 2022
#DefendTheBorder #SaveLives #MakeAmericaTHINKAgain #BuildTheWall
Tom Homan, Former Director of ICE under President Trump, explains why our Southern Border has fallen into violence and lawlessness, by design.
Tens of thousands of American citizens favor a Marxist form of government over our Constitutional Republic. An open border means more Democrat voters who will ensure victory at the ballot box while naive Republicans struggle to figure out what happened.
For most Americans who love our Republic, an open border is a national security risk. Our open southern border results in cartels flooding the United States with Fentanyl, heroin, and human slavery.
In this video, Tom Homan explains the tragedy of how illegal aliens become money-making commodities, suffering rape, torture, and death once their usefulness ends.
A strong southern border saves lives because these vulnerable illegals will not risk their lives and wealth to illegally enter our country.
The United West & JEXIT has a two-year project that will use Tom Homan’s book, Defend the Border & Save Lives, to create and produce a series of media distributions, to include TV shows, video expose’ and a 90-minute documentary. We are working this project with Tom Homan and Chris Burgard (recent release: Capitol Punishment), to provide media throughout the full two-year span.
Included, will be an educational website with media showing our progress. Our goal is to educate conservatives to vote intelligently on this critical national security issue, the southern border, and to generate a national campaign to – DEFEND THE BORDER & SAVE LIVES.
Please HELP us continue this very important work with your donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/defend-the-border-save-lives
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us: Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
We are on Social Media here:
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Tom Homan, Former Director of ICE under President Trump, explains why our Southern Border has fallen into violence and lawlessness, by design.
Tens of thousands of American citizens favor a Marxist form of government over our Constitutional Republic. An open border means more Democrat voters who will ensure victory at the ballot box while naive Republicans struggle to figure out what happened.
For most Americans who love our Republic, an open border is a national security risk. Our open southern border results in cartels flooding the United States with Fentanyl, heroin, and human slavery.
In this video, Tom Homan explains the tragedy of how illegal aliens become money-making commodities, suffering rape, torture, and death once their usefulness ends.
A strong southern border saves lives because these vulnerable illegals will not risk their lives and wealth to illegally enter our country.
The United West & JEXIT has a two-year project that will use Tom Homan’s book, Defend the Border & Save Lives, to create and produce a series of media distributions, to include TV shows, video expose’ and a 90-minute documentary. We are working this project with Tom Homan and Chris Burgard (recent release: Capitol Punishment), to provide media throughout the full two-year span.
Included, will be an educational website with media showing our progress. Our goal is to educate conservatives to vote intelligently on this critical national security issue, the southern border, and to generate a national campaign to – DEFEND THE BORDER & SAVE LIVES.
Please HELP us continue this very important work with your donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/defend-the-border-save-lives
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us: Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
We are on Social Media here:
Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@theunitedwest
Clouthub: https://clthb.co/y4PWp6hi2cfCSWJY7
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Gab: https://gab.com/_theunitedwest
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/theunitedwest
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theunitedwest/
Magabook: https://www.magabook.com/theunitedwest
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/tomtrento
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUnitedWest/
Telegram: https://t.me/theunitedwest
Truth Social: @TheUnitedWest | Truth Social
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
Our Video Work Can Be Found Here:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwtheunitedwestorg/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theunitedwest
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theunitedwest
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/theunitedwest
Contact us here: [email protected]
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