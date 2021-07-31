EP 2557-9AM INSURRECTION IN THE ROTUNDA? NO. IT WAS A GOP MASK PROTEST!   

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House Republicans protested against Nancy Pelosi’s idiotic mask mandate by walking maskless into the Senate half of the Capitol building, where there is no mandate.
The stunt was to show how idiotic Pelosi’s rules are because half of the same building is not under a mask mandate. The Republicans, among them Chip Roy and Steve Scalise, gathered to take photos and videos.
Pelosi has ordered Capitol police to arrest any visitors or staff who do not fall into line with her tyranny. She stopped short of ordering lawmakers to be arrested, instead suggesting they just be “reported” to SAA for any “failure to comply.”
It’s science, morons! https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18387
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