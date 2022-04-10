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Episode 66 - When They Come for Your Kids
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84 views • April 10, 2022
Join Jeff with special guest Diego Rodriguez to discuss the increasing and alarming actions our government is taking to destroy families and more!
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Freedom Man: https://www.freedomman.org
Nancy Schaffer: https://youtu.be/KW6Y-93gl0w
Part two: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IEktKe9c014
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Freedom Man: https://www.freedomman.org
Nancy Schaffer: https://youtu.be/KW6Y-93gl0w
Part two: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IEktKe9c014
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