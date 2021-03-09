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Toxic Sludge - A Teletuesday Improvisation
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30 views • March 09, 2021
Here's a chug sludge metal improvisation on my G&L ASAT for #teletuesday
I just played whatever came to mind in drop d tuning to a metal drum beat I programmed in Superior Drummer. All Guitar effects are via Bias FX 2.
Thanks for Listening :-) #metal
I just played whatever came to mind in drop d tuning to a metal drum beat I programmed in Superior Drummer. All Guitar effects are via Bias FX 2.
Thanks for Listening :-) #metal
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