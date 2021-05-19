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100% of Covid hospitalizations are fully vaccinated people
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632 views • May 19, 2021
Video of a medical professional stating… at least in her hospital 100% of Covid patients have been fully vaccinated
Sorry… I don’t know who this woman is or what hospital she is at. So take it for what it’s worth!
Sorry… I don’t know who this woman is or what hospital she is at. So take it for what it’s worth!
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