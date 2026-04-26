The Prophetic Warning for 2028... The Timeline That's Shaking The World - Amanda Grace

Amanda Grace breaks down how current global events may be aligning with biblical timelines, including Purim, Passover, and prophetic patterns seen in Scripture. She shares insights from her recent visit to Washington, D.C., highlighting spiritual warfare, the growing influence of faith in leadership, and behind-the-scenes efforts impacting the world stage.





Amanda Grace

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@ArkOfGraceMinistries

WEBSITE: https://arkofgrace.org/

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