Ukraine Update July 6, 2023

⚡️ SITREP 5July2023

▫️The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have continued their attempts to conduct offensive operations in Donetsk, Krasny Liman, and South Donetsk directions during the previous 24 hours.

▫️In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces in defense has successfully repelled nine enemy attacks close to Belogorovka, Pervomayskoye, Severnoye, Nevelskoye, and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic) during the past 24 hours.

▫️Three AFU manpower and hardware clusters have been hit near Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy has suffered losses of up to 290 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, one infantry fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, three pick-up trucks, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, as well as two D-30 and one Msta-B howitzers in this direction in the past 24 hours.

▫️Moreover, a field ammunition depot of the 109th Territorial Defense Brigade was neutralized close to Nevelskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems repelled two attacks of the assault groups of AFU 63rd and 66th mechanized brigades close to Makeevka and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️Moreover, AFU manpower and hardware of AFU 21st, 42nd, 63rd mechanized brigades and 95th Air Assault Brigade have been destroyed near Yampolovka, Torskoye, Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Kuzmino, and Chernopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️In addition, actions of two AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups were thwarted near Serebryanka and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy has lost over 90 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three armored fighting vehicles, three pick-up trucks, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer, one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, as well as two D-30 howitzers.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok Group of Forces in defense have repelled five enemy attacks of up to a motorized infantry company close to Staromayorskoye and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️Moreover, clusters of AFU manpower and hardware have been destroyed near Makarovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Priyutnoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️One AFU sabotage and reconnaissance group has been neutralized close to Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, due to dedicated and cohesive actions of the Russian troops an attack by units of the AFU 128th Mountain Assault Brigade near Zherebyanki (Zaporozhye region) was thwarted.

▫️AFU manpower and hardware clusters have been destroyed by airstrikes of the Ground-Attack aviation near Preobrazhenka and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In addition, actions of three AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been thwarted near Lugovskoye, Marfopol, and Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️During the day, the enemy losses in these directions amounted to over 300 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, two Msta-B howitzers, two D-20 howitzers, two Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, and one Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 14th Mechanized Brigade close to Novomlynsk, Dvurechnaya, Sinkovka, and Timkovka (Kharkov region).

▫️Up to 20 Ukrainian troops, one armored personnel carrier, and two motor vehicles have been neutralized.

▫️One U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare radar has been destroyed near Golubovka (Kharkov region).

▫️In Kherson direction, up to 60 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, three U.S.-made M777 artillery systems, two Bukovel counter-battery warfare radars, as well as one unmanned aerial vehicle control station have been destroyed in the past 24 hours.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 79 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy's manpower and hardware in 109 areas during the day.

▫️AFU ammunition and military equipment depots have been destroyed close to Druzhkovka and Maksimovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️A command post of the AFU 115th Mechanized Brigade has been hit close to Razdolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️Russian air defense units have intercepted six HIMARS missiles during the day.

- Russian Defense Ministry