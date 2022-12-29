Solomon Islands Ambassador John Moffat Fugui Died As the COVID Is Wreaking Havoc in China

https://gnews.org/articles/635280
Summary：12/28/2022 The Solomon Islands Ambassador John Moffat Fugui died after suffering cardiac arrest. Fugui had been one of the diplomats responsible for promoting the country's ties with China. The Chinese Communist Party has been leveraging its Belt and Road Initiative to achieve greater influence in the South Pacific by offering infrastructure deals to many developing countries.
