Solomon Islands Ambassador John Moffat Fugui Died As the COVID Is Wreaking Havoc in China
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/635280

Summary：12/28/2022 The Solomon Islands Ambassador John Moffat Fugui died after suffering cardiac arrest. Fugui had been one of the diplomats responsible for promoting the country's ties with China. The Chinese Communist Party has been leveraging its Belt and Road Initiative to achieve greater influence in the South Pacific by offering infrastructure deals to many developing countries.

