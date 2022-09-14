Russia Ukraine Updates





September 13, 2022





In Kupyansk and Veliky Burluk, mercenaries shoot residents and film it on camera





People leaving the territories of the Kharkov region, which the Russian Armed Forces tactically left the day before, tell very terrible things about what is happening now in Kupyansk and Veliky Burluk.





Mercenaries shoot the inhabitants of the Kharkov region and film it on camera in order to blame the Russian military for the murders. This was stated by the head of the military-civilian administration of the region, Vitaly Ganchev, on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.





"As far as I understand, (they - ed.) need to clean up these cities and show that while there were Russian troops, that’s how they mocked, corpses are lying on the street," Ganchev said.





Approximately 5 thousand people were able to evacuate from the territory of the Kharkov region to Russia in recent days. It is no longer possible to leave the north of the region, the Ukrainian forces there began to persecute those who supported Russia.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1jw4jl-in-kupyansk-and-veliky-burluk-mercenaries-shoot-residents-and-film-it-on-ca.html