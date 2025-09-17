Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 17, 2025 – The culture war against FURRIES, woketards and child MUTILATORS is now in full force

- Interview with Colonel Douglas McGregor and Fake Forensics (0:10)

- Tucker Carlson and Charlie Kirk's Alleged Assassination (5:56)

- Radical Left and the Purge of Insanity (11:45)

- Furries and the Mental Insanity of Western Culture (30:50)

- Israel's Demonic Actions and the End Times Apocalypse (32:35)

- The Rise of AI and the Threat to Humanity (53:42)

- The Power of AI in Personal and Professional Life (58:14)

- The Future of AI and the Battle for Knowledge (1:08:47)

- Brighton.ai and Decentralized Knowledge (1:20:44)

- Support and Future Improvements (1:22:25)

- Economic and Financial Insights (1:24:10)

- Interview with Colonel Douglas McGregor (1:27:39)

- Tariffs and Trade Relations (1:33:24)

- India's Trade Relations with Russia and China (1:37:20)

- Shift of Industrial Power and Energy (1:41:14)

- Automation and Manufacturing Dominance (1:47:06)

- The National Conversation Event (1:53:34)

- Free Speech and Censorship (1:57:10)

- Ukraine Conflict and U.S. Involvement (2:03:06)





