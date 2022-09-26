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Lyme disease and co-infections Natural Treatment I Anna's Healing Journey Bologix Center
Biologix Center
Biologix Center
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93 views • September 26, 2022

Listen as Anna describes how she is taking her life back from Lyme disease and multiple co-infections with the doctors' help and the Biologix Center for Optimum Health treatment philosophy.

Learn More: https://biologixcenter.com/


 For nearly 30 years, The Biologix Center for Optimum Health has been healing people with treatment-resistant chronic illness. Using extremely precise and scientifically advanced alternative treatments and therapies, our doctors seek to treat the root causes of illness by promoting the functional integrity of the entire human person, thereby restoring the body’s ability to heal itself. Biologix has succeeded in helping thousands of people from around the world who have exhausted conventional medicine treatments with non-responsive chronic illness. Our initiative of treating the underlying causes of disease as opposed to just its symptoms has resulted in thousands of success stories.

#lymediseasetreatment #co-infections #alternativemedicine #Natualhealing #chronicillness #alternativetreatments #inpt #phage #borrelia #lymediseaseawareness #lymedisease

Keywords
healthalternative medicinechronic illnesslyme disease treatmentphagenautral healing
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