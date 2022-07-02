Widespread Fraud Confirmed!

He's a technology genius and he has many patents to prove it! Innovator Jovan Hutton Pulitzer & his team created 25 new election forensic tool programs for auditing ballots in Maricopa County, AZ.

His information clearly confirms and reveals election violations. The media may be silent but that does not mean a criminal investigation should be ignored.

Free and fair elections are the basis of our great country. Listen in to hear details of their findings and please share this email so every American can be informed.

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