The Fourth World: An Encounter With Hopi Prophecy - Graham Hancock

The script for this animation comes from Graham Hancock's book, "Fingerprints of the Gods", published in 1995. In "Fingerprints of the Gods", Hancock embarks on a worldwide quest to put together all the pieces of the vast and fascinating jigsaw of mankind’s hidden past. In ancient monuments as far apart as Egypt’s Great Sphinx, the strange Andean ruins of Tihuanaco, and Mexico’s awe-inspiring Temples of the Sun and Moon, he reveals not only the clear fingerprints of an as-yet-unidentified civilization of remote antiquity, but also startling evidence of its vast sophistication, technological advancement, and evolved scientific knowledge.

In this video, we focus on the final conclusion of "Fingerprints of the Gods", where Graham has an encounter with an elder of the Hopi people in New Mexico. The Hopi believe that we are walking in the last days, with a geological sword of Damocles hanging over us. According to their myths:

The first world was destroyed, as a punishment for human misdemeanours, by an all-consuming fire that came from above and below. The second world ended when the terrestrial globe toppled from its axis and everything was covered with ice. The third world ended in a universal flood. The present world is the fourth. Its fate will depend on whether or not its inhabitants behave in accordance with the Creator’s plans …’

