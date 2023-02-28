PMC Wagner - Has more Dead VSU from the Battlefields - Ready to Turn Them Over to the Ukrainian Side.

PMC Wagner has collected another set of VSU dead from the battlefields ready to turn them over to the Ukrainian side. You can see both green (Interior Ministry forces) and yellow (VSU) armbands among the dead.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.