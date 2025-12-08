What's REALLY Behind WEF's Push for Neural Interfaces and Basic Income Now?

Globalists have a plan. 90% of us do NOT fit into their plan even though they continue to paint a utopian future. But they're not really hiding it anymore. They've come out in almost every World Economic Forum talk, and they've told us what their plan is for the majority of humanity. But only for those who conform to their will, and their plan of their "great reset."





If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/





VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-shop.fourthwall.com/





OUR NEWS WEBSITE: Most comprehensive news site you’ll see!

https://thinkaboutit.online

https://thinkaboutit.news





FIND US ON OUR SUBSTACK VIDEO CHANNEL:

https://thinkaboutitnow.substack.com/





IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support





EMAIL:

[email protected]





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.