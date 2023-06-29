Man Who Threw Pizza Slices at City Hall Rips Eric Adams and NYC over plan to Ban Pizza Ovens





Scott LoBaido joins Grant Stinchfield to talk about his protest over NYC discussing banning pizza ovens in the city — and the mayor's offer to sit down with him and talk it through.

Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav





Watch more #StinchfieldTonight here: https://rumble.com/v2wwmax-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show-6-28-23.html



