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The Last Days Madness In The US
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51 views • September 11, 2021
The number of people in the united States that weary themselves on Bible prophecies that were fulfilled 2,000 years ago, as though they are prophesied for today is staggering. The errant doctrines of Darbyism, Scofield and Dispensationalism have done nothing but hamstrung the Church and made her both effeminate and impotent in the culture. Due to the fact that many claim we are living in the midst of what Jesus actually prophesied would occur in the First Century, I believe I have to address those who falsely claim Matthew 24 is about our future. While we certainly can draw an application for us today, the fact of the matter is that Matthew 24 was largely about Israel and the destruction of Jerusalem, closing out the Old Testament age and God dealing with a rebellious nation (Deuteronomy 28; Leviticus 26).
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