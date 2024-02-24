Red Pill Nation Hangout #359

1. 18:30 Group wins lawsuit against Alberta around Dena Hinshaw’s directives around the COVID shutdowns

2. 36:33 Justin Trudeau getting Sued for freezing bank accounts during Freedom Convoy

3. 57:26 Justin Trudeau attempting to rig elections by making Ballot Harvesting easier

4. 1:19:13 European Union gives up against the farmers, Canada joins the farmer protest

5. 1:41:53 Bill C-372 NDP MP Charlie Angus wants to jail people who promote Oil and Gas

6. 1:59:50 The Sinister Twist involved in The MAID program in Canada

Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605

https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation

https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5

https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke2020/