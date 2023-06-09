Create New Account
Dr. Rashid Buttar correctly predicts death of CNN journalist
264 views
The Prisoner
Published a day ago |
- We all know by now that Dr. Rashid Buttar was taken out (silenced) for airing his video on what is coming down the pipes (previous video) for those vaccinated.
His CNN interview back in 2021 also proved that his death prediction of a CNN journalist also came to be.
- Most of our food supply is being vaccinated by the criminal Elite who run the world.

Mirrored - wil paranormal

