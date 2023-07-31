Create New Account
“The evidence mounts that the real quid pro quo, in Ukraine & Burisma, was Joe Biden.”💥
channel image
GalacticStorm
2072 Subscribers
30 views
Published Yesterday

Rep. James Comer and John Solomon discuss the bombshell news from the Devon Archer testimony today:


“The evidence continues to mount that the real quid pro quo, pertaining to Ukraine and Burisma, was Joe Biden.”💥

Keywords
white houseccpdevon archerbiden crime familybiden regimeinfluence peddling scheme

