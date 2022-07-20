Germany Warns It Will Not Survive Winter Without Russian Gas - 071922

Germany Warns It Will Not Survive Winter Without Russian Gas

Senior German official, Klaus Muller, who heads the federal agency in charge of natural gas supplies, has warned the country faces a harsh winter without crucial supplies from Russia.

And while sanctions imposed by Western powers against Russia have been hurting their own countries, EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell has said the measures require “strategic patience.”

Also this from Germany:

The head of the German Defense Ministry, Kristine Lambrecht, said that the resources of the Bundeswehr to help Ukraine are running out





"We can no longer give away much from the reserves of the Bundeswehr, I will say this very clearly, and my colleague also knows about it," the newspaper Die Welt quoted Lambrecht as saying.