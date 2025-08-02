Putin CRUSHES Trump's War Threat, US Panics Over China w/ Ben Norton & Brian Berletic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Geopolitical analysts Ben Norton & Brian Berletic react to Vladimir Putin calling Trump's bluff after an ultimatum by the US president on the Ukraine conflict. This war is about to get even hotter, and this video breaks it all down and why this spells doom for Trump and the US empire.
-----------
Support the Danny Haiphong Channel:
👉 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/dannyhaiphong
https://buymeacoffee.com/dannyhaiphong
Cashapp: $Dhaiphong
Venmo: @dannyH2020
Paypal: https://paypal.me/spiritofho
Mirrored - Danny Haiphong
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/