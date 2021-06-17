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You Made The Rules!
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40 views • June 17, 2021
A racist 10-year-old tweet from woke crusader Megan Rapinoe has emerged.
Time for her to be canceled.
After all, you made the rules!
SUMMIT NEWS: http://summit.news/newsletter
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60cb7d3839b5ce11c3a592e7
Time for her to be canceled.
After all, you made the rules!
SUMMIT NEWS: http://summit.news/newsletter
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60cb7d3839b5ce11c3a592e7
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