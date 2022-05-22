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Treason In A Few Days, Attendee Names, Gun Violence Is Public Health Crisis; THINK ABOUT CHILDREN? (MIRRORED)
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302 views • May 22, 2022
Treason In A Few Days, Attendee Names, Gun Violence Is Public Health Crisis; THINK ABOUT CHILDREN? (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth3 KAFKA at:-
https://youtu.be/XpWdCg_zO9Q
It is so classic of Americans, on the whole, to sit back, & do nothing while their government officials literally hand over all power to an unelected foreign dictator who will be able to strip them of their freedom, their guns, their life. Links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected].
Please subscribe to my primary, & back-up channels -
neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
https://rumble.com/user/neverlosetruth
https://twitter.com/neverlosetruth
Moms of America
https://twitter.com/momsforamerica/status/1527741017084121089
https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/letter-to-the-us-hhs-office-of-global?s=r
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_18-en.pdf
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/05/20/full-list-of-world-economic-forum-attendees/
https://connect.uclahealth.org/2021/04/06/seeing-gun-violence-as-a-public-health-issue/
https://www.ama-assn.org/press-center/press-releases/ama-calls-gun-violence-public-health-crisis
https://www.illinois.gov/government/executive-orders/executive-order.executive-order-number-29.2021.html.
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth3 KAFKA at:-
https://youtu.be/XpWdCg_zO9Q
It is so classic of Americans, on the whole, to sit back, & do nothing while their government officials literally hand over all power to an unelected foreign dictator who will be able to strip them of their freedom, their guns, their life. Links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected].
Please subscribe to my primary, & back-up channels -
neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
https://rumble.com/user/neverlosetruth
https://twitter.com/neverlosetruth
Moms of America
https://twitter.com/momsforamerica/status/1527741017084121089
https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/letter-to-the-us-hhs-office-of-global?s=r
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_18-en.pdf
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/05/20/full-list-of-world-economic-forum-attendees/
https://connect.uclahealth.org/2021/04/06/seeing-gun-violence-as-a-public-health-issue/
https://www.ama-assn.org/press-center/press-releases/ama-calls-gun-violence-public-health-crisis
https://www.illinois.gov/government/executive-orders/executive-order.executive-order-number-29.2021.html.
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