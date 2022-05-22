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Treason In A Few Days, Attendee Names, Gun Violence Is Public Health Crisis; THINK ABOUT CHILDREN? (MIRRORED)
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Treason In A Few Days, Attendee Names, Gun Violence Is Public Health Crisis; THINK ABOUT CHILDREN? (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth3 KAFKA at:-
https://youtu.be/XpWdCg_zO9Q

It is so classic of Americans, on the whole, to sit back, & do nothing while their government officials literally hand over all power to an unelected foreign dictator who will be able to strip them of their freedom, their guns, their life. Links are below.

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neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/

https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0

https://rumble.com/user/neverlosetruth

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Moms of America
https://twitter.com/momsforamerica/status/1527741017084121089

https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/letter-to-the-us-hhs-office-of-global?s=r

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_18-en.pdf

https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/05/20/full-list-of-world-economic-forum-attendees/

https://connect.uclahealth.org/2021/04/06/seeing-gun-violence-as-a-public-health-issue/

https://www.ama-assn.org/press-center/press-releases/ama-calls-gun-violence-public-health-crisis

https://www.illinois.gov/government/executive-orders/executive-order.executive-order-number-29.2021.html.
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whopandemicdeathsschoolsunemploymentpovertyworld health organizationmaskshungerlockdowncoronavirussocial distancing
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