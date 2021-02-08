© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gateway Pundit Exclusive (PART 2) - WHAT WENT DOWN AT THE TCF CENTER - Suspicious Vehicle Seen Escorting Late Night Biden Ballot Van at TCF Center - BALLOT TAMPERING? - 02/08/21
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • February 08, 2021
Gateway Pundit Exclusive (PART 2) - WHAT WENT DOWN AT THE TCF CENTER - Suspicious Vehicle Seen Escorting Late Night Biden Ballot Van at TCF Center - 02/08/21
I have uploaded Part 1 - Previously, at: https://www.brighteon.com/6c614f88-02af-4813-b2c8-7545e3fe6f94The Gateway Pundit - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/exclusive-suspicious-vehicle-seen-escorting-late-night-biden-ballot-van-tcf-center-election-night-video/
IN THIS PART 2 - A black Hyundai Elantra also drove into the TCF Center in the early morning on November 4th.
The Gateway Pundit was able to identify the vehicle. It was registered in Pennsylvania and then registered in Michigan in October. The car had a new title but they kept the old Pennsylvania plates on the car. We believe the vehicle is registered to Enterprise rent-a-car.
EXCLUSIVE: Suspicious Vehicle Seen Escorting Late Night Biden Ballot Van at TCF Center on Election Night (VIDEO)
By Jim Hoft - Special thanks to Cassandra Fairbanks and our investigative team who did an outstanding job on this project.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/exclusive-suspicious-vehicle-seen-escorting-late-night-biden-ballot-van-tcf-center-election-night-video/
I have uploaded Part 1 - Previously, at: https://www.brighteon.com/6c614f88-02af-4813-b2c8-7545e3fe6f94The Gateway Pundit - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/exclusive-suspicious-vehicle-seen-escorting-late-night-biden-ballot-van-tcf-center-election-night-video/
IN THIS PART 2 - A black Hyundai Elantra also drove into the TCF Center in the early morning on November 4th.
The Gateway Pundit was able to identify the vehicle. It was registered in Pennsylvania and then registered in Michigan in October. The car had a new title but they kept the old Pennsylvania plates on the car. We believe the vehicle is registered to Enterprise rent-a-car.
EXCLUSIVE: Suspicious Vehicle Seen Escorting Late Night Biden Ballot Van at TCF Center on Election Night (VIDEO)
By Jim Hoft - Special thanks to Cassandra Fairbanks and our investigative team who did an outstanding job on this project.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/exclusive-suspicious-vehicle-seen-escorting-late-night-biden-ballot-van-tcf-center-election-night-video/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.