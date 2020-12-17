Sign Our Declaration!

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88 views • December 17, 2020
Peter Breggin MD


Today we “Stand for Health Freedom.” I had a cherished personal wish and today Leah Wilson, the director of “Stand for Health Freedom,” explains how she is fulfilling it. Her organization has created a Declaration that those of us 50 years and older can sign to voice our conviction directly to our legislators that we do not want society shutdown on our account. Sure, we older folks are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, but we want to see our schools, businesses, churches and places of recreation and entertainment open again. Signing the Declaration is simple, and then it will automatically be sent to your state representatives. When Congress is in session again, it will go to your representatives at the national level. We want American to be open—to come alive!—again. Below is a direct link to your Declaration of freedom for America. And support “Stand for Health Freedom.” It’s one of the most important organizations in defense of our freedoms in healthcare and everywhere. Go here to sign: https://standforhealthfreedom.com/action/declaration-of-older-folks/ or search Stand for Health Freedom.
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childrenfdamaskvaccinechinagovernorwhovirusbill gatesstate senatorbiological weaponsfauciwuhanlockdowncovid-19stand for health freedompeter breggin mdleah wilsonsign our declarationstate representative
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