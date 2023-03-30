🚩 California Pushes Ahead w/ 'State-Sanctioned Kidnapping Bill' Allowing Therapists to Take Children as Young as 12-Years-Old From Their Parents Without Notice
"In the world of transgenderism, that means that a child who goes to a school counselor and says that they are transgender and that their parents won't support them, that child can be whisked off to a LGBTQ community facility and not come home from school that day."
https://rumble.com/v2fgo7a--california-pushes-ahead-w-state-sanctioned-kidnapping-bill.html
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1641406689193730048
