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Paid Agent Provocateurs to Bring in Martial Law-We were Warned it would happen Nationwide Before they Happened?
Deb's Doodles and Designs
Deb's Doodles and Designs
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60 views • June 01, 2020
These are definitely PAID, ACTOR PROVOCATEURS to bring in Martial Law. Why would the people of their own cities wreck their own town? They wouldn't...
Watch the video closely and first you will see a man dressed in a white shirt and black pants that starts breaking the window and runs off. Then you see another man with a gas mask and a black Umbrella with dark clothing methodically and calmly breaking the windows. As this is happening you see another man with a hot pink shit with shorts walking and consulting with the "umbrella man". They walk off and act as if they are at odds with each other - all the while conspiring and smiling. Not typical people who live in a city. You decide.


https://twitter.com/ThomasCLang1/status/1266181655364075525?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fd-35032980091537140922.ampproject.net%2F2005150002001%2Fframe.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4vurPRZbLvc

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/minneapolis-protest-riot-umbrella-man-george-floyd-a9539741.html
Keywords
newsmartial lawriotsdebs doodles and designsminneapolis riotspaid agentssouth dakota riots
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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