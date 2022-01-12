X22 REPORT - Fake News Lost Control, [DS]/D’s Lost Slave Grip, Big Push Coming, Be Ready

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Fake News Lost Control, [DS]/D’s Lost Slave Grip, Big Push Coming, Be Ready
The fake news, [DS] have lost their grip on the American people. The pandemic is falling apart and they are trying to shift the narrative. The people are realizing that they have been lied to. The [DS] is not about to give up, they are now preparing for their big push. They have created a domestic terrorist division, they plan to go after Trump supporter but in the end this unit will be arresting antifa, BLM and prisoners.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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