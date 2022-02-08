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Van Morrison - Duper's Delight
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91 views • February 08, 2022
The Official Audio for Duper's Delight by Van Morrison. The new double album Latest Record Project Volume 1 is out now: https://vanmorrison.lnk.to/latestrecordprojectvol1ID

Lyrics:

You don't notice, she's under the radar
You don't notice, but she keeps on telling them lies
You don't notice when she hides behind the media
You don't notice the smile, call the duper's delight

You don't notice when they're running rings around you
You don't notice because they're tryna come find you
You don't notice when they double-cross
That's why you have to keep your eye always on the ball

Duper's delight, it's a giveaway smile
'Cause then she thinks that she's gotten away
Yes, the duper's delight, it's a giveaway smile
When you see it up close, you know something's not right

'Cause you don't notice when they go under the radar
You don't notice when they keep on telling their lies
You don't see it when they hide behind the media
You don't notice when they smile, call the duper's delight

Yes, the duper's delight, it's a giveaway smile
Because then she thinks that she's gotten away
It's a duper's delight, it's a giveaway smile
But when you see it up close, you know something's not right

You don't notice 'cause they're running rings around you
You don't notice 'cause they're tryna come find you
You don't notice when they double-cross
That's why you got to keep your eye on the ball
You don't notice because you're too busy traveling
Up and down that endless highway from start to finish
You don't notice because it ain't within you reach
You don't see it because it's so far away

You don't notice what seems under the radar
You don't notice when she keeps on telling those lies
You don't notice when she hides behind the media
You don't notice when she smiles, they call that duper's delight

Duper's delight, it's a giveaway smile
'Cause then she thinks that she's just gotten away
It's called the, duper's delight, it's a giveaway smile
But when you see it up close, you know something's not right

You don't notice, you don't notice, you don't notice, you don't see
You don't notice, you don't notice
The smile she smiles is called, called the duper's delight
The smile she smiles is called the duper's delight
The smile she's smiling, it's called the duper's delight
The smile she's smiling, it's called the duper's delight
The smile she's smiling, it's called the duper's delight
The duper's delight, the duper's delight
The duper's delight, the duper's delight
The duper's delight

Mirrored - Van Morrison
Keywords
dupers delightvan morrisonvan the man
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