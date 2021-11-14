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COVID, Zombies, Fema Death Camps, World at war:
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372 views • November 14, 2021
The COVID -19 virus, The Time Release Death Injection is the real Bio-Weapon, Civil War in almost every country. Soon it will be to dangerous to be around the vaccinate. World War. Fema Death Camps world wide. Human meat as food. Where to go to survive until we win. God Bless us all.
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