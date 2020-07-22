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Praying for REVIVAL?? - it's not a "magical thing" (Pastor Steven L Anderson)
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6 views • July 22, 2020
gabby.jeffrey
Short clip about the missconception of what true "revival" means and how it should be aplied in our lives.
Taken from the sermon "A ready scribe (Ezra 7)" preached by Pastor Steven Anderson at Fatithful Word Baptist Church.
Short clip about the missconception of what true "revival" means and how it should be aplied in our lives.
Taken from the sermon "A ready scribe (Ezra 7)" preached by Pastor Steven Anderson at Fatithful Word Baptist Church.
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