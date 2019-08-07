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🚩RED FLAG LAW🚩 Did Trump Actually Turn On His Base???
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555 views • August 07, 2019
This video is about Trump stating that he would look into invoking Red Flag laws & Trumps base turning theirs backs on him due to words. This is also a information packed video on the devastating attacks President Trump is making against the New World Order & why I think the Red Flag law is a diversion to accomplish this massive strike on the NWO.
KEEP IDAHO GREAT LINK: www.keepidahogreat.us
KEEP IDAHO GREAT LINK: www.keepidahogreat.us
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